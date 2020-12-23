Gainesville resident Robin Leverett donates blood Monday, Dec. 21, during the Gainesville Fire-Rescue and Gainesville Police Department’s holiday blood drive to benefit Carter BloodCare at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center, 200 Santa Fe St. Blood drive coordinator Tamara Grimes-Sieger said there were 40 donors — which exceed the goal of 30.
Roby Winfred Zachary, 93, of Gainesville, went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2020. Mr. Zachary was born on May 2, 1927 to P.O. Zachary and Emma Zachary in Blue Ridge, Texas. Roby was preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Zachary, son Rickey Zachary, and first wife of 69 years, Je…
