Giving life

Courtesy photo

Gainesville resident Robin Leverett donates blood Monday, Dec. 21, during the Gainesville Fire-Rescue and Gainesville Police Department’s holiday blood drive to benefit Carter BloodCare at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center, 200 Santa Fe St. Blood drive coordinator Tamara Grimes-Sieger said there were 40 donors — which exceed the goal of 30.

Gainesville resident Robin Leverett donates blood Monday, Dec. 21, during the Gainesville Fire-Rescue and Gainesville Police Department’s holiday blood drive to benefit Carter BloodCare at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center, 200 Santa Fe St. Blood drive coordinator Tamara Grimes-Sieger said there were 40 donors — which exceed the goal of 30.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you