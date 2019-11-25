D’Erika Flowers of Sanger performs with the worship band from her church, Christian Gathering Church of Valley View, on Sunday at the Gainesville Farmers Market. The church was among several participating in a “Day of Praise and Thanks” hosted Nov. 24 by the Cooke County Ministerial Association.
Sarah Einselen/Gainesville Daily Register
PHOTO: Giving thanks
Carolyn Leslie, 52, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Temple Baptist Church in Gainesville, Texas. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Swan Hill Cemetery in Ada.
