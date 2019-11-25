Giving thanks

D’Erika Flowers of Sanger performs with the worship band from her church, Christian Gathering Church of Valley View, on Sunday at the Gainesville Farmers Market. The church was among several participating in a “Day of Praise and Thanks” hosted Nov. 24 by the Cooke County Ministerial Association.

