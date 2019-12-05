St. Mary’s School athletic director Hayley Skinner decorates the school’s Christmas parade float with garland. The Grinch-themed “Welcome to Gainesville” Christmas parade steps off at 6 p.m. and will travel down California Street between Depot Lane and Weaver Street.
Patrick Hayslip/Gainesville Daily Register
featured
PHOTO: Grinch heads to Gainesville
The Grinch-themed “Welcome to Gainesville” Christmas parade steps off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and will travel down California Street between Depot Lane and Weaver Street.
Graveside services for Lanny Secrest, 60, of Whitesboro, are scheduled for 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Jason Hobbs officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home…
Services for Jarred Anthony "J-Doh" Douthit, 30, of Gainesville, are pending with Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. J-Doh passed away Nov. 26, 2019 in Denison. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.
