Three-year-old Jeremiah Mendoza enjoys a ride on the tire swing Monday, Feb. 17, at Leonard Park, 1000 W. California St. Mendoza was visiting the park with his grandma, Gainesville resident Betsy Moreno.
PHOTO: Having a swingin’ good time
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver in 2014 fatal crash convicted
- GPD: Robbery started with casino argument
- Fraud suspect caught in Dallas
- Police seek man with Gainesville ties in North Texas swindles
- Accused in robbery may be indicted
- Police blotter through Jan. 30, 2020
- Early voting starts Tuesday: Ballots may be cast at courthouse annex this year
- Voters to consider numerous party propositions
- Airport lease gets go-ahead
- Precinct 1 JP moving on to role with DA
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.