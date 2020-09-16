Honoring a firefighter’s life of service

Gainesville Fire-Rescue personnel were stationed at the U.S. 82 overpass at I-35 Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, as a funeral procession for Fire Chief Chris Kirk of Love County, Oklahoma’s Greenville-Overbrook Volunteer Fire Department passed under. Kirk was also a retired captain with the Lewisville Fire Department, where he’d served 29 years. He passed away Sept. 12.

 Courtesy photo

