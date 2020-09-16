Gainesville Fire-Rescue personnel were stationed at the U.S. 82 overpass at I-35 Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, as a funeral procession for Fire Chief Chris Kirk of Love County, Oklahoma’s Greenville-Overbrook Volunteer Fire Department passed under. Kirk was also a retired captain with the Lewisville Fire Department, where he’d served 29 years. He passed away Sept. 12.
featured
PHOTO: Honoring a firefighter’s life of service
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: Man loses life in single-vehicle crash
- Week 3 High School Football Scores
- LETTER: An open letter to commissioners
- LETTER: What makes us uncomfortable
- Virtual public hearing set for I-35 expansion in Cooke Co.
- No more Mr. Nice Coach
- Case counts at 41: Coronavirus data released over the weekend
- BREAKING: GISD JV, varsity football teams quarantined, games canceled
- Gainesville's next two football games canceled due to positive coronavirus test
- GOP hopefuls face off: 5 out of 6 candidates for SD-30 speak out at Republican forum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.