In memory of fallen fighters

Flags on the Cooke County Courthouse lawn wave in the wind Friday morning, May 22. The flags were placed at the corner of Main and Dixon streets by Home Hospice of Cooke County representatives Nancy Jackson and Tamara Whitlow to remember fallen soldiers for Memorial Day.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register

Flags on the Cooke County Courthouse lawn wave in the wind Friday morning, May 22. The flags were placed at the corner of Main and Dixon streets by Home Hospice of Cooke County representatives Nancy Jackson and Tamera Whitlow to remember fallen soldiers for Memorial Day. At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1922 is expected to host a memorial ceremony at its facility located at 3332 N. Grand Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you