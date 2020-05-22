Flags on the Cooke County Courthouse lawn wave in the wind Friday morning, May 22. The flags were placed at the corner of Main and Dixon streets by Home Hospice of Cooke County representatives Nancy Jackson and Tamera Whitlow to remember fallen soldiers for Memorial Day. At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1922 is expected to host a memorial ceremony at its facility located at 3332 N. Grand Ave.
Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while in the battlefields for their cou…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.