About 60 protesters gathered at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Sunday evening, Aug. 9, calling for its removal from the grounds of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. Roughly 45 counter-protesters stood around the courthouse steps and numerous law enforcement officers from multiple local departments stood near both groups. Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said his officers didn’t take any enforcement actions related to the protest.
