Carlos Capistran, left, and Joseph and Eddie Teran head out Thursday, Sept. 26, after a day wrapping air-conditioning ducts at the new city fire station being built this year. The new Gainesville Fire-Rescue Station No. 3 at 308 Culberson St. is on track to be finished in November, City Manager Barry Sullivan said Thursday. Sullivan added that computer and phone systems will have to be installed once construction is complete.