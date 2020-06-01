Jonathan Hector Teel receives congratulations from Thomas A. Edison Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Marivel Valladares Thursday, May 28, at the elementary campus at 1 Edison Drive during a drive-thru kindergarten graduation. There were 213 kindergarteners who graduated from Edison Elementary School this year, according to Gainesville Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger. The two-day drive-thru graduation event took place Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday.
PHOTO: Kindergrad
