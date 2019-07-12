An investor in China has sold 42 acres along the shore of Ray Roberts Lake, a brokerage firm announced this week. Jim Breitenfeld, vice president in the office division at Henry S. Miller Brokerage, and Angela Chen, associate in the retail division, represented the unnamed investor for the sale of the pictured land at 2901 Triangle Road in Valley View. The acreage is near Ray Roberts Lake and next to shoreline owned by the U.S. Corps of Engineers, according to a press release from the firm. Zoned for agriculture, the land was a working cattle ranch and the new owner, who also wasn’t named, plans to use it as farmland for now. An entry for the property couldn’t be found in the Cooke County Appraisal District online property search.