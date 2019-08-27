Gainesville resident Thomas Rutledge walks along the sidewalk to his pickup truck parked in the newly concreted area on the north side of the Cooke County Library on Monday, Aug. 26. “I love it. It’s accessible, it’s easy to get in and out,” Rutledge said of the parking spaces, which were recently added to alleviate parking constraints at the library, 200 S. Weaver St. Four regular and two wheelchair-accessible spaces are on the north side; 10 regular spaces are on the south.