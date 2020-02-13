Love between mama and child

Antonia Belmares ties a necklace around her daughter Nina’s neck during a Valentine’s party Thursday afternoon, Feb. 13, at Gainesville Independent School District’s Head Start campus at 912 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Nina is in Stacie Hall’s pre-kindergarten class. Students in Hall’s class made necklaces out of straws and noodles during the party.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register

