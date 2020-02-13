Antonia Belmares ties a necklace around her daughter Nina’s neck during a Valentine’s party Thursday afternoon, Feb. 13, at Gainesville Independent School District’s Head Start campus at 912 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Nina is in Stacie Hall’s pre-kindergarten class. Students in Hall’s class made necklaces out of straws and noodles during the party.
PHOTO: Love between mama and child
A funeral service for Ricky Nelson, 70, of Gainesville, is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Kremling officiating. Mr. Nelson passed away February 8, 2020 in Gainesville. Ricky was born January 10, 1950 in Lamesa, …
