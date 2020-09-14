Protesters led by PRO Gainesville activists are seen walking on Lindsay Street just south of Gordon Street. About 75 protesters took to the streets of historic South Gainesville on Sunday evening, Sept. 13, calling for the removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on the grounds of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. Marchers headed east on California Street from the courthouse, turning south on Lindsay Street to Hurd Street before heading back to the courthouse via Dixon Street. Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said his department didn’t take any enforcement actions related to the protest, but had received some noise complaints that are being evaluated. “At this time, there are no other actions being considered but that could change based on additional complaints,” Phillips said.