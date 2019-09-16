Workers pour the concrete base for Gainesville’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Friday, Sept. 13, at Leonard Park, 1000 W. California St.
About $6,000-8,000 remains to be raised for the monument, according to Cliff Yow, an honorary board member of the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, which is funding it.
Donations may be made through the foundation at hwwmohf.org/gainesville-tx.html or by sending a check or money order payable to the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation c/o Cliff Yow to PMB 309 1014 E. US 82 Gainesville, TX 76240.
