Gainesville High School senior Yolanda Marin makes a heart chain to attach to her homecoming mum Wednesday, Sept. 11, during an advanced floral arranging class led by Veronica Osterman. “When you first start making a mum, it’s like oh, I don’t know if I like that. It’s all trial and error, moving the ribbon around,” she said. She added she has made a homecoming mum — a Gainesville tradition — every year for the last four years. The floral arranging classes are filling about 60 orders this year, Osterman said, for the fundraiser that helps pay for fresh flowers the floral classes use.
