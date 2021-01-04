Cooke County welcomed its first baby of the year when Kylin Amber Kasper was born at 7:16 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at North Texas Medical Center. The baby weighed 5 pounds, 15.5 ounces and was 18 inches long, and is the first child for parents Itzel Meza and Ethan Kasper, both of Gainesville. She came ahead of her Jan. 10 due date. Delivering physician was Dr. Zaira Jorai-Khan. “Kylin is a really good baby so far," her parents stated in a press release. "We want to thank everyone who's been with us through this journey. We appreciate all of you so much.” NTMC showered the family with pink gifts from the NTMC Gift Shop and newborn necessities to take home.
PHOTO: New year, new baby
