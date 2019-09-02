Cameron Hobbs on stage

 Sarah Einselen/GDR

Cameron Hobbs, at right, performs Saturday evening, Aug. 31, at the Gainesville Farmers Market in a free concert hosted by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s next event at the farmers market is a movie night Saturday, Sept. 21.

