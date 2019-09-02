Cameron Hobbs performs Saturday evening, Aug. 31, at the Gainesville Farmers Market in a free concert hosted by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s next event at the farmers market is a movie night Saturday, Sept. 21.
Sarah Einselen/GDR
PHOTO: On stage
Yvonne G. Kozaczka, wife of the late Colonel Felix Kozaczka, USAF (Retired), beloved mother and "Grammy", died peacefully on August 16, at Willow Bend Assisted Living Center in Denton, Texas. She was born to the late Joseph and Philomene (Beaulieu) Goulet in New Bedford, Massachusetts on Jan…
Graveside services for Joseph Ernest Wambaugh, 86, of Gainesville, are set for 11:00 AM Friday August 30, 2019 at the New Resthaven Cemetery in Gainesville with the Rev. Larry Kremling officiating, under the direction of the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. No visitation is planned. J…
