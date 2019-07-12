Roofers work on the Fried Pie Co. & Restaurant in downtown Gainesville on Friday, July 12. The eatery has been closed since June 20 for renovations and is expected to reopen Saturday, July 20, according to manager Brooke McCoy.
Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register
PHOTO: One more week
Funeral services for Beulah Copeland, long-time Gainesville resident, most recently of Greenville, are pending with Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Mrs. Copeland passed away July 12, 2019 in Greenville. An online register is available at www.geojcarroll.com.
A graveside service for Jan L. Hacker, 59, of Valley View, is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Valley View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Mrs. Hacker passed away July 5, 2019 …
