One more week

Roofers work on the Fried Pie Co. & Restaurant in downtown Gainesville on Friday, July 12. The eatery has been closed since June 20 for renovations and is expected to reopen Saturday, July 20, according to manager Brooke McCoy.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register

