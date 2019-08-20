Golden Chick assistant manager Jessica Corona, center, enters an order from Savannah Holland, right, as crew member Laci Martinez looks on during the restaurant’s first day of business. The fast-food establishment at 1200 N. I-35 in Red River Travel Stop opened Tuesday, Aug. 20, along with a Dickey’s BBQ and a Mobil gas station. Corona and Martinez are among 35 employed at the new Golden Chick, according to a company statement.