Opening day arrives

Golden Chick assistant manager Jessica Corona, center, enters an order from Savannah Holland, right, as crew member Laci Martinez looks on during the restaurant’s first day of business. The fast-food establishment at 1200 N. I-35 in Red River Travel Stop opened Tuesday, Aug. 20, along with a Dickey’s BBQ and a Mobil gas station. Corona and Martinez are among 35 employed at the new Golden Chick, according to a company statement.

 Sarah Einselen/GDR

The Golden Chick at 1200 N. I-35 in Red River Travel Stop opened Tuesday, Aug. 20, along with a Dickey’s BBQ and a Mobil gas station. 

