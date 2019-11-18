Danny Reynolds with Anthony M. Mills Jr. Trucking of Elberton, Georgia, stops at Leonard Park to offload monument slabs for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument being added at the park, 1000 W. California St.
Installation of the slabs could begin as soon as Thursday, Nov. 21, according to Cliff Yow, an honorary board member of the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation. The foundation is funding the monument and Yow said a little over $75,000 has been raised, almost entirely covering the cost.
About $3,000 is left for some work on the monument’s base. Funds may be donated at http://www.hwwmohf.org/gainesville-tx.html.
