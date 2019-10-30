Kids play in “Tape Town” on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Cooke County Library, 200 S. Weaver St. The library program taught kids about road safety measures like buckling up and looking both ways before crossing a street. It was the library’s first children’s class on streets made with masking tape, and children’s coordinator Kim Reiter plans to bring it back next year, she said. There was also a tape maze, tape hopscotch and some activities the kids could play in around the town layout.
