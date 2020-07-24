Gainesville Fire-Rescue firefighters have officially moved into their new home at 308 Culberson St. To celebrate the new Fire Station No. 3, a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration is slated for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in conjunction with a 9/11 Remembrance and Retiree Brick Dedication, fire officials said. Ground was broken on the 8,000-square-foot Culberson Street facility in January 2019 to replace the two-story building at 115 E. Pecan St. that previously served as Fire Station No. 3.
Funeral services for Kenneth Leroy Otto, 79, of Gainesville, are pending with Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Mr. Otto passed away July 23, 2020 in Gainesville. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.
Richard Neu, 79, of Gainesville, passed away July 23, 2020 in Gainesville. Richard was born November 14, 1940 in Gainesville to Peter Nick and Martha Marie (Hermes) Neu. He was a graduate of Gainesville High School. Mr. Neu married Dianne Langston on August 12, 1961 in Gainesville. He was fi…
