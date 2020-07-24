Out with the old, in with the new

Gainesville Fire-Rescue firefighters have officially moved into their new home at 308 Culberson St.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register

Gainesville Fire-Rescue firefighters have officially moved into their new home at 308 Culberson St. To celebrate the new Fire Station No. 3, a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration is slated for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in conjunction with a 9/11 Remembrance and Retiree Brick Dedication, fire officials said. Ground was broken on the 8,000-square-foot Culberson Street facility in January 2019 to replace the two-story building at 115 E. Pecan St. that previously served as Fire Station No. 3.

