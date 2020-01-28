Dense fog obscures the Cooke County Courthouse as seen from the northeast corner of California and Dixon streets about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27. A notice on the Gainesville Independent School District’s Facebook page indicated the fog made all routes run slow and Bus 17 had been hit by a car as it pulled out of the bus barn on Radio Hill Road. No students were in the bus and “the driver of the bus is OK,” the post read. Visibility in the fog was under 1,000 feet, National Weather Service readings at Gainesville Municipal Airport showed.