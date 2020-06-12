Jose Sanchez with Gainesville-based Shell Concrete pours concrete Thursday, June 11, for the First United Methodist Church parking lot at the northwest corner of East Pecan and South Denton streets. The city is contributing $35,000 to the estimated $110,000 project so the church-owned parking lot can be used by the public, including people who attend Butterfield Stage events, except on Wednesday evenings and Sundays.
PHOTO: Parking in the making
