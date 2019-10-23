Pawsitively playful

Gainesville resident Patricia Hunter walks her 3-year-old Border Collie-Blue Heeler mix Dusti Lu, left, and 2-year-old Dachshund-Corgi mix Lucy P on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Dog Depot at Heritage Park on Denison Street.

 Patrick Hayslip/GDR

