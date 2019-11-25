Bernie is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!
He is 4 years old, weighs 80 pounds and is calm and mild-mannered. He enjoys sitting with you or going on leisurely strolls and has shown shelter workers he is housebroken. He is heartworm positive but has been started on treatment; his adoption fee is reduced to $50 to help with the cost of continuing treatment.
To meet Bernie or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
