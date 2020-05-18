Tommy is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He is a sweet boy that loves attention and cuddles. He purrs as soon as you touch him and loves to lay on the couch with a blanket.
Tommy is FIV+. Feline immunodeficiency virus affects a cat’s immune system over a period of years. It’s a cat-only disease which cannot be spread to humans or dogs, and it can’t spread casually, like in litter boxes, water and food bowls or when snuggling and playing. He should be the only cat in the home.
To meet Tommy or one of his many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
