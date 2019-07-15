Ophelia is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She’s a 4-year-old Labrador weighing about 60 pounds. She’s full of energy and gets along with other dogs, but prefers them to be smaller than her. She also walks well on a leash and enjoys her groceries. Ophelia is heartworm positive, but she has been started on treatment and her adoption fee has been reduced to $50 to help cover the cost of further treatment. To meet Ophelia or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.