Baebae is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He’s missing one eye and the other doesn’t open fully because he was attacked by a dog when he was a kitten. He entered the shelter when one of the owners who saved his life after the attack passed away. Baebae loves his wet food and enjoys laying in his cat bed while watching people come in. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his age-appropriate vaccinations. To meet Baebae or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.