Nana is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!
She’s a 6-year-old dog who is independent and adapts quickly to new routines. She loves the outdoors and is house-trained, but will need some leash training as she gets excited and forgets she’s attached to you.
She is calm around the house and loves treats and back scratches. She also likes to chase cattle so her new home shouldn’t be near pastures, and she’ll need some extra love to get her through the scary storms. She would do best in a home where she’s the only dog.
Nana is heartworm positive and has been started on treatment; her fee is reduced to $50 to help offset the cost of continued treatment.
To meet Nana or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.