Nana is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! The middle-aged German Shepherd has been at the shelter for four months. She’s house-trained, gentle and well-mannered, and knows the commands sit, lay and high-five. She loves playing with toys and fetching objects. She’ll cuddle with you but also enjoys going on walks. She can be picky about her dog friends, but gets along with small dogs and puppies. She should not go to a home with cattle or cats. She is also afraid of thunderstorms. To meet Nana or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.