Buddy is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!
He’s 4 years old and is housebroken, gentle and well-mannered. He would do well in a home with school-age children. He gets along well with other dogs, so if you have other pets be sure to bring them in to meet him. Buddy is heartworm positive so his adoption fee has been reduced to $50 to help cover the cost of further treatment.
To meet Buddy or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
