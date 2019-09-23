Gertie is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She’s a 2.5-month-old kitten who loves playing all day with her kitty friends and toys. She prefers being on the go to being held and enjoys canned food.
She would be ideal for someone looking for a playmate to bring some joy and excitement.
To meet Gertie or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
