Pat is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! This 3.5-year-old boy weighs 13 pounds and is positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, which can only infect other cats, so he’ll need to be the household’s only cat and should stay indoors. He loves being petted and will snuggle up with you all day. Pat is up to date on vaccines and parasite prevention and has been microchipped, and his adoption fee has been reduced to $25. To meet Pat or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.