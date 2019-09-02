Jessie is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She has come a long way in the three months she has been at the shelter. She loves being around people and enjoys being petted. She really enjoys going on walks but will need some leash training. Her favorite thing is getting to go out to play with the other dogs. She has made friends very easily while she’s been at the shelter, but you should still bring in your other dogs or children to meet her before adopting just to make sure she would be a good fit. To see Jessie or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.