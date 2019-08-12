Cobra is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! This 2-year-old female has been spayed and is up to date on shots, but she was returned to the shelter after two weeks with her new owner, who decided they were not a cat person. Cobra would make a good indoor cat and would get along with other cats in a home after some time to warm up to them. To see Cobra or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal. The shelter will also host a Clear the Shelter event at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17, where all fees for every animal will be waived.