Candy is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She loves people’s attention and shows her affection by rubbing against your legs and laying in your lap. She will tolerate being in the room with another cat but would rather be the only cat. To meet Candy or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.