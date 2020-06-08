Coyote is the Noah’s Ark Animal Center Pet of the Week! He is a mostly outside dog who needs room to run around. He does love people and will do best if he has someone who will take him for walks and go out to play with him. He has a lot of energy, but he does calm down when he gets the exercise he needs. He gets along with dogs but prefers females over males. To meet Coyote or one of his many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
John Matthew Caraway, 42, of Gainesville, went through the gates of Heaven on June 7, 2020. He fought his battle of life from an early age, and lived life to its fullest. There was never a challenge he didn't face head on. He amazed all that knew him as we watched him face total blindness th…
