Sadie is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She’s sweet and well-mannered when snuggling but is full of energy when she’s out playing with other dogs. She walks well on a leash and treats and belly rubs are a big hit.
She has gotten along with many dogs at the shelter, but staff advise you to bring any dogs in your household to meet her. Sadie is heart worm positive and has been started on treatment; her adoption fee has been reduced to $50 to help cover the cost of continued treatment.
To meet Sadie or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
