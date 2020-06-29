Pet of the Week

 Courtesy photo

Christian is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves people and enjoys being outdoors. He can get excited when meeting new people and being in new places, but he does mellow out. Christian does get a little intimidated by other dogs, so if you have any dogs, bring them in to meet him as well. To meet Christian or one of his many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

