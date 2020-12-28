Lydia is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She’s a pretty, spunky girl who loves being around people and would enjoy getting to spend her time playing with you. She is full of energy and will do well with an active family. She is very smart and may even be a good fit for an agility dog with some training. She does know how to jump and climb a fence so she would need a secure area. Bring the family, doggie members as well, to see if miss Lydia could be a good fit for you. To meet Lydia or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. The shelter will be closed Friday, New Year’s Day. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.