Lydia is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She’s a pretty, spunky girl who loves being around people and would enjoy getting to spend her time playing with you. She is full of energy and will do well with an active family. She is very smart and may even be a good fit for an agility dog with some training. She does know how to jump and climb a fence so she would need a secure area. Bring the family, doggie members as well, to see if miss Lydia could be a good fit for you. To meet Lydia or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. The shelter will be closed Friday, New Year’s Day. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The finish line’: NTMC staff, other front-line medical personnel get COVID-19 vaccine
- Breaking: Cooke Co. provider among early recipients of Moderna vaccine
- I-35 project gets Fed’s OK
- Gov. Greg Abbott sets Jan. 23 special election to fill Drew Springer's Texas House seat
- Gainesville City Manager talks sales tax
- Cooke Co. GOP expresses gratitude for sheriff’s tenure
- GPD: Be wary of contractors
- A very merry bonus: GISD board OKs one-time Christmas check
- Chickasaw Nation to play a role in national rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations
- County commissioners to meet Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.