Bear is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He is fluffy and playful with lots of energy to be a good walking partner. He gets along well with other dogs and knows how to sit and shake. He’ll also roll over for belly rubs. Bear is heartworm positive and has been started on treatment; his fee has been reduced to $50 to help cover treatment costs. To see Bear or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal. The shelter will also host a Clear the Shelter event at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17, where all fees for every animal will be waived.