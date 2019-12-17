Sam is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He’s a ranch dog at heart so he was fostered on a cattle ranch. He loves being outside but wants human company. He is house-trained and well behaved indoors. While he’s shy at first, he will warm up after some time and likes attention.
He will sit, stay and come, and will tolerate a harness or leash but prefers being off-leash; he’ll stay with you while you work outside. He is not aggressive but is naturally a guardian and will likely want to be dominant pet. Sam is not recommended to be in a household with young children but would make a good hunting dog.
To meet Sam or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
