Pet of the Week

 Courtesy photo

Fay is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She loves people and is affectionate, though timid at first. Fay is intelligent and would quickly pick up on new routines and could be trained easily once trust is established. She absolutely loves other dogs and is best friends with one of the other dogs at the shelter; she would love to have a doggy friend with her new family. To meet Fay or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

