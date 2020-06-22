Fay is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She loves people and is affectionate, though timid at first. Fay is intelligent and would quickly pick up on new routines and could be trained easily once trust is established. She absolutely loves other dogs and is best friends with one of the other dogs at the shelter; she would love to have a doggy friend with her new family. To meet Fay or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
Graveside service for Eula Fay (Cavender) Summar, age 80, of Whitesboro will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. Mrs. Summar passed away on F…
Graveside services for Rachel Elizabeth Beck, 101, of Gainesville, will be privately held in Fairview Cemetery. Mrs. Beck will lie in state Saturday and Sunday at the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Mrs. Beck passed away in Gainesville on June 19, 2020. She was born March 2, 1919 in …
Birdie "LaMoyne" (Pybas) Brooks, 85, of Blanchard, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She spent her last moments with her loving husband of 68 years, by her side. LaMoyne was born November 21, 1934, in Blanchard, Oklahoma, to John Wiggins Pybas and Myrtle May (Hendrix) Pyba…
