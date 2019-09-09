Minnie is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She’s a petite 27 pounds and loves to play or go on walks. Belly rubs are her favorite way to relax. Minnie gets along with other dogs but is sometimes picky about her friends, so prospective adoptive families should bring their dogs and children to meet her. She is spayed, vaccinated, given parasite prevention and microchipped; she is heartworm positive but has been started on treatment, and her fee is reduced to $50 to help cover the cost of further treatment. To see Minnie or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.