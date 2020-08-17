Bently is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves to be up high to watch over all the activity going on around him. He will greet you at the door as you come in; he loves people and gets along with other cats. This week through Aug. 22, all cat adoptions will be half price, $25. Clear the Shelters fundraiser is also scheduled for Aug. 24-29. To meet Bently or one of his many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.