Wren is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She gets excited meeting new people and loves going outside. Wren seems to do well with bear hugs and does not mind being held. She is energetic and likes toys; her favorite game with you is to fetch the ball and drop it in front of you only to grab it again before you can get it. She may be housebroken or at least would be easier to train. Wren has been good with dogs outside her kennel. To meet Wren or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.