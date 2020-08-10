Daisy is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She is loyal and adaptable; she makes friends easily with both pets and people, and is full of energy. She would fit in with an active family as a walking buddy. Be sure to bring in any dogs and other family members to meet her if you’re thinking of adopting. To meet Daisy or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.