Daisy is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She is loyal and adaptable; she makes friends easily with both pets and people, and is full of energy. She would fit in with an active family as a walking buddy. Be sure to bring in any dogs and other family members to meet her if you’re thinking of adopting. To meet Daisy or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: Cooke County judge states he'll call for public vote on Confederate monument
- County reports 5th death linked to COVID-19
- PHOTO: Twofold protest
- Henry gets local GOP’s nod for Precinct 1 JP
- Recycling service could expand to Cooke Co.
- Era Hornets not getting ahead of themselves as football starts
- FULL REPORT: County judge seeks vote on Confederate monument; poll question could be on November ballot
- Muenster expecting intensity to ramp up
- Mayor to take questions about park monument
- SBA: 55 local businesses got PPP funds
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.