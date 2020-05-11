Pet of the Week

Hope is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!

 Courtesy photo

Hope is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!

When she was brought to the shelter, she had a massive tumor dangling from her chest. She is a survivor and with the help of the veterinarian that took on the challenge of removing the tumor, she is now free to live a better life.

She enjoys being outside running the yard, but also wouldn’t mind being lazy with you while you pet her. She would do best in a home without children, but she does get along with other dogs.

To meet Hope or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

Tags

Recommended for you