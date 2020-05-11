Hope is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!
When she was brought to the shelter, she had a massive tumor dangling from her chest. She is a survivor and with the help of the veterinarian that took on the challenge of removing the tumor, she is now free to live a better life.
She enjoys being outside running the yard, but also wouldn’t mind being lazy with you while you pet her. She would do best in a home without children, but she does get along with other dogs.
To meet Hope or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
