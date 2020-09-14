Meowgli is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves people and is quick to make friends, and enjoys having his head rubbed or being a snuggle buddy. Meowgli should be the only household cat because he is FIV-positive (the cat version of HIV); the virus cannot be spread to humans or dogs and is spread to other cats only through fighting or mating. To meet Meowgli or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the week
