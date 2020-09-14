Pet of the week

Meowgli is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves people and is quick to make friends, and enjoys having his head rubbed or being a snuggle buddy. Meowgli should be the only household cat because he is FIV-positive (the cat version of HIV); the virus cannot be spread to humans or dogs and is spread to other cats only through fighting or mating. To meet Meowgli or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

 Courtesy photo

